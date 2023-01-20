2023 Election: Tinubu Reveals Strategies for Combating Insecurity as President

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

As the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has outlined his plans for Nigeria’s future. Ahead of the upcoming election, Tinubu has emphasized the importance of addressing the country’s infrastructure and has sought the support of the Federation of Construction Industry in Nigeria (FOCI) to achieve this goal.

Additionally, Tinubu has emphasized the need to tackle security issues, promising to deploy all necessary strategies to address this important issue. This was highlighted during a consultative session with FOCI held at the Wells Carlton Hotel in Abuja on January 19th.

“We must work together and collaborate to look at the bottlenecks impeding the realization of the full potential of the construction industry and take realistic efforts to address them,” he said.

Tinubu stated that he intends to tackle the issue from every possible angle, including incorporating technology, increasing the number of personnel in the military and law enforcement, and providing ongoing training and retraining for those individuals.

He also said, “If there is employment opportunities, good education and other opportunities for advancement, security would improve.”

Tinubu pledged that his administration will take steps to allete the congestion at Apapa Port by upgrading and modernizing other ports in the region.

“I commit to realizing the immense opportunities inherent in the Lekki Deep Sea Port, the first new Seaport in decades, which is more than 90 percent completed.”

Ambaz (

)