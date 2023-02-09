NEWS

2023 Election: ‘ Tinubu is my candidate ‘, President Buhari reveals

Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 2 days ago
0 318 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

2023 Election: ‘ Tinubu is my candidate ‘, President Buhari reveals

President Muhammadu Buhari has revealed Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, the presidential flag – bearer of the All Progressive Congress (APC) as his candidate for the forthcoming 2023 elections.

Photo File: Buhari (left) and Tinubu (right)

He made this known during a campaign rally held in Sokoto State of recent, urging residents to vote for the Former Lagos State governor.

President Buhari said: ” We are in the Seat of the Caliphate to campaign for our party’s candidate, Tinubu. He is my candidate, we should all vote for him and inform those that are not here with us. APC’s choice is Tinubu.

Similarly, Asiwaju Tinubu had also claimed that he would win the election because of the President.

He said: ” We are here to win the election and to seek your blessing. I have come here to pay homage and seek your blessing and endorsement, and I know you will not reject me because the President is here with me”.

Content created and supplied by: Enadex (via 50minds
News )

#Election #Tinubu #candidate #President #Buhari #reveals2023 Election: ‘ Tinubu is my candidate ‘, President Buhari reveals Publish on 2023-02-09 23:19:05



Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 2 days ago
0 318 1 minute read
Photo of Ng daily

Ng daily

Related Articles

They said I am stingy because they stolen all the money – Peter Obi

53 seconds ago

Over 90% Of My Supporters Don’t Even Know Social Media Or Twitter – Kwankwaso

9 mins ago

“They Attacked Us But They Can’t Stop Us “—Supporters Report Attack On Their Way To Obi’s Rally

14 mins ago

Lagos: Reactions As Obidients Offers To Help Man Whose Car Was Destroyed By Thugs During The Rally

19 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button