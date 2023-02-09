2023 Election: ‘ Tinubu is my candidate ‘, President Buhari reveals

President Muhammadu Buhari has revealed Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, the presidential flag – bearer of the All Progressive Congress (APC) as his candidate for the forthcoming 2023 elections.

Photo File: Buhari (left) and Tinubu (right)

He made this known during a campaign rally held in Sokoto State of recent, urging residents to vote for the Former Lagos State governor.

President Buhari said: ” We are in the Seat of the Caliphate to campaign for our party’s candidate, Tinubu. He is my candidate, we should all vote for him and inform those that are not here with us. APC’s choice is Tinubu.

Similarly, Asiwaju Tinubu had also claimed that he would win the election because of the President.

He said: ” We are here to win the election and to seek your blessing. I have come here to pay homage and seek your blessing and endorsement, and I know you will not reject me because the President is here with me”.

Content created and supplied by: Enadex (via 50minds

News )

#Election #Tinubu #candidate #President #Buhari #reveals2023 Election: ‘ Tinubu is my candidate ‘, President Buhari reveals Publish on 2023-02-09 23:19:05