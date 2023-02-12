2023 election: Tinubu has no advantage, be ready to accept defeat – Keyamo tells PDP, LP others

Festus Keyamo, who is one of the spokespersons for the Tinubu, Shettima Presidential Campaign Council, has asserted that his presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, does not have any edge in the upcoming election due to his affiliation with the ruling party.

In addition to this, Keyamo emphasized that the opponent should be ready to concede defeat sincerely.

Sunday saw the release of a message from him in the form of a post on his verified Twitter profile.

According to the Minister of State for Labour and Employment, the opposition had the wrong idea when they thought the Naira redesign concept was directed at Tinubu.

He added, “Since the opposition believes that the NAIRA redesign policy is being directed at @officialABAT by the ‘powers-that-be,’ it is safe to presume that they now acknowledge that BAT does not have any benefit as the ruling party in this election.” In that circumstance, they need to be ready to accept their setback while maintaining their integrity.

