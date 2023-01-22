This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

2023 Election Threatened As Bandits and Unknown Gunmen Brazen Renewed Attack

With only five weeks to the February Presidential election, electorates in various regions of the country are experiencing palpable fear due to the recent attacks by bandits terrorizing other regions of the country and the daring unknown shooters wreaking havoc in the Southeast.

In recent days, gunmen have carried out several violent strikes across the nation as they continue to obstruct political activities and kill innocent individuals.

According to Daily Post, on January 8, gunmen in the Igueben Local Government of Edo state kidnapped several passengers from a train station.

While the victims were waiting to board a train headed to Warri in Delta state, gunmen opened fire on them.

A police officer was fatally shot on January 16, a few days later, when unidentified gunmen assaulted the Inc office in Enugu South Local Government Area of Enugu state.

The development happened a few hours after a similar incident happened in Imo state that resulted in the death of a Local Security Guard and the destruction of the commission’s property.

It may be recalled that on January 15, armed individuals wearing Eastern Security Network (ESN) uniforms attacked the Inc office at Ahiazu Local Government Secretariat in pursuit of employees dispersing PVCs,s however one of the security guards was later slain.

