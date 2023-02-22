This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

2023 election: the G-5 governors will support Tinubu – Orji Kalu

Orji Kalu, the Chief Whip of the Senate, has stated that the G5 governors have committed to supporting Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu in the presidential election that will take place on February 25.

This information was made public by him on Wednesday during an interview that was shown on Channels Television.

He stated, “The G5 Governors got together and realized they needed to collaborate.” They are cooperating with each other. To be honest, I don’t think the governor of Benue State is working for the Labour Party; I think he’s just trying to win the election by using that.

“The G5 Governors have come to the conclusion that they will not work for anyone other than Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress, APC,” the author writes. “They have made up their minds.”

Earlier, it was reported by Newspot that the previous governor of Abia State had made an analogous assertion.

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) governors are Nyesom Wike of (Rivers), Okezie Ikpeazu of (Abia), Seyi Makinde of (Oyo), Samuel Ortom of (Benue), and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of (Ugwuanyi). Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi is also a member of this group (Enugu).

