2023 Election: Stop Blabbering Your Mouth, G-5 Govs Didn’t Support Tinubu -Jonah Jang Blast Lalong

A member of the Integrity Group and former Governor of Plateau State, Jonah Jang, has berated the Director – General of the All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council, Governor Simon Lalong, over his claim that the G-5 governors led by Nyesom Wike were supporting the party’s presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu.

Reacting to the claim in a statement on Sunday, Jang stated that Nigerians no longer took anything coming from Lalong seriously.

He said, recent reports speculated that the G-5 and the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, met in London to negotiate an agreement to support each other. Tinubu, through his media office, had denied the meeting.

According to hang, he said that, among the five governors of the G-5, four of them are candidates in the forthcoming general election for various positions. First, if they lend their support to Tinubu of the APC, and he eventually wins the presidential election, he will disappoint the G-5 governors.

However, he said that, the integrity group has disagree with the PDP that, their withdrawal of support for Atiku’s campaign does not in any way for them to be suggest that, they support the APC candidate.

