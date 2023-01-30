2023 Election: Sowore Tackles Peter Obi For Accepting Donation From SS2 Student

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi has come under criticism for accepting money donations from an SS 2 student. This criticism is coming from the candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC), Omoyele Sowore.

Since the beginning of his campaign, Obi has asked Nigerians to support his plans to rescue Nigeria. A young secondary school girl by the name Chizzy Ebube Balogun heard this call and donated to Obi’s campaign.

Peter Obi accepted the money and thanked her for investing in her future and those of her contemporaries and generations yet unborn.

Here is what Obi wrote on his Twitter handle, “My deep appreciation to Ms. Chizzy Ebube Balogun, a secondary school (SS2) student, for her small but most invaluable donation. God bless you and your generation.”

Reacting to this, Sowore tagged it a scam. In his tweet, he shared a similar event that happened during President Buhari’s campaign years ago.

Sowore tweeted, “Same scam different era! ‘#WeCantContinueLikeThis’. Old scams, new victims!”

