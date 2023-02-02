2023 election: Southwest will take over after Buhari—Tinubu

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

President Muhammadu Buhari would be succeeded as head of state by someone from the southwest, according to All Progressives Congress, APC candidate Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

The southwest worked with the north to elect a northern president, so the southwest will take office after the current administration, according to Tinubu, who spoke in Yoruba at the Osun state presidential campaign event held at Freedom Park in Osogbo. He continued by saying that the lack of fuel and money will dissuade the general public from electing him president on February 25. “We worked with them (the North) to choose a president of northern ancestry; this time, we (the Southwest) will succeed them.

People will continue to swarm the numerous voting places across the nation to elect APC despite the country’s severe fuel and financial shortages. We won’t be far from our homes when we cast our ballots. To get there, we’ll hike. We will go where the voting machines are placed, cast our votes there, and win. “Nobody removes a palm nut’s seed by being polite. We don’t bastardize. We are the ones who will replace them since we were the ones who placed them there. We have gone a long way, and no matter what you do, we will not give up, if you say you want to annoy us. We appreciate everything you did for us, he remarked.

Due to the large crowd, Tinubu had to address the rally from a bus. He spoke about the job opportunities for the unemployed and promised to establish a register for those seeking employment to make sure everyone is properly cared for. “All the young people looking for work will find employment. I want to reassure you that learning a craft is simple for anyone who wants to. For those youngsters who were turned down for admittance, we will develop businesses. “We will implement the Lagos method in Nigeria and give our throngs of unemployed kids employment chances. We’ll make sure people looking to learn vocational skills can do so easily.

If you attend school for more than four years, call me a bastard. To complete your education, you will need four years. Those who lack the means to pay will be given loans. We will cover your tuition costs in full. No underprivileged youngster will be excluded. “We are all equal,” Tinubu stated. He praised the Osun people for leaving in large numbers and promised to return to the state to celebrate with them when they won the governorship.

“We will yet return here to join you in celebrating your impending victory; your suffering will not have been in vain. The defaulters’ children, who taught their offspring how to rob the government, just keep making fun of them. They were tested with limited opportunity, but now they are threatening to use violence against the state’s residents. “We’ve fought for our rights in court before, and this time won’t be any different. We fought for Rauf Aregbesola’s mandate for more than three years, and we prevailed, the presidential candidate continued.

Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Dapo Abiodun, Abdullahi Ganduje, Biodun Oyebamiji, Lucky Ayedatiwa, Teslim Folarin, former governors of the states of Ekiti and Osun, Dr. Kayode Fayemi and Adegboyega Oyetola, among others, are among the dignitaries who will be attending the rally. Other dignitaries include the governor

