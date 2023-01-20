NEWS

2023 Election: Section 65 Of Electoral Act Gives INEC Chairman Power To Do & Undo – Wole Olanipekun

Former president of the Nigerian Bar Association, Wole Olanipekun has given a surprising revelation on the high gravity and dangerous power bestowed on the retuning Officer who is simply the INEC Chairman, by section 65 of the electoral act.

According to LEADERSHIP, Lawyer Olanipekun cried out during a briefing with newsmen in Ado Ekiti, as he visited Governor Biodun Oyebanji.

He said that the particular section of the Nigerian electoral act gives a returning officer and by extension, INEC the power to do and undo.

He explained that the section seems very dangerous because it empowers the retuning officer to review his decision, after returning, within a period of 7 days.

He disclosed that the Chief returning officer is the Chairman of INEC . The lawyer gave an example that shortly after an election, the retuning officer might return the winner of the election as a President for a while, and maybe when agitation arises, the officer may also withdraw his decision to confirm such candidate as the president, with the legal excuse of “I am revising myself and am now returning somebody else”

In about a month away, Nigerians would be deciding who becomes their leader. According to Wole Olanipekun, for instance, the winner of the election can be withdrawn as the president and replaced, if the case arises, in accordance with section 65 of the electoral act.

What can you say about the Chairman’s empowerment from act?

