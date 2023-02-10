2023 Election: Robert Clark reveals why he will not trust journalists again during political seasons

An elder stateman by the name of Robert Clark has criticized Dr. Reuben Abati and Rufai Oseni, hosts of the Arise Tv Morning Show, for being prejudiced in their broadcasts.

With the exception of Channels Television, Robert Clark claims that other stations have a bias towards today’s program of the Morning show on Arise TV. He said this when talking about the current shortage of Naira notes. He stated that he no longer believed in journalists.

According to him: “The issue is that, as you can see, I have been keeping an eye on you, he continued. All of you except Channels Television have supported the majority of these political parties running for office. I’m sorry to say that I do not trust you journalists again during political season since you always want your guests to share your biased opinions”.

Content created and supplied by: KINGSIFY

News )

