2023 Election Results From All Polling Units Across The Country (Live Updates)

2023 Election Results from all polling units across the Country can be accessed below.

NewsOnline reports that Nigerians went to the poll today to elect a new president and 468 federal lawmakers. It is the first phase of the 2023 general election with the governorship and state assembly poll holding in two weeks.

This year’s general election is the seventh since the restoration of democracy in the country. The previous elections were held in 1999, 2003, 2007, 2011, 2015, and 2019.

NewsOnline Nigeria reports that the 18 registered parties are fielding candidates in today’s election, the most keen in Nigeria’s contemporary political history.

The presidential candidates and their parties are Christopher Imumolen (Accord), Hamza Al-Mustapha (AA), Omoyele Sowore (AAC), Dumebi Kachikwu (ADC), Yabani Sani (ADP), Bola Tinubu (APC), Peter Umeadi (APGA), Princess Ojei (APM) and Charles Nnadi (APP).

Others are Sunday Adenuga (BP), Peter Obi (LP), Rabi’u Kwankwaso (NNPP), Felix Osakwe (NRM), Atiku Abubakar (PDP), Kola Abiola (PRP), Adebayo Adewole (SDP), Ado Ibrahim Abdulmalik (YPP) and Dan Nwanyanwu (ZLP).

Despite the array of presidential hopefuls, analysts and watchers of Nigeria’s democracy have, however, dubbed the election a four-horse race between Messrs Tinubu, Atiku, Obi, and Kwankwaso.

Regardless, whoever emerges the winner of today’s contest will be sworn in on 29 May for a four-year term to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari whose second term in office lapses on that day.

On the other hand, over 4,000 candidates are standing for elections into the two chambers of the National Assembly. While about 1,100 are gunning for 108 out of the 109 seats in the Senate, a total of 3,057 candidates are contesting for the 360 seats in the House of Representatives. Election will not hold in Enugu East Senatorial District until 11 March because of Wednesday’s murder of the candidate of the Labour Party, Oyibo Chukwu.

The lawmakers that will be elected today will be inaugurated in June as members of the 10th session of the bi-camera federal legislature.

According to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), 93.5 million Nigerians registered to vote in the general election but a little over 87 million, who picked their Permanent Voters Cards (PVC), will actually participate in the poll. The voters, spread across the 36 states of the federation, 774 local government areas and 8,809 wards, will exercise their franchise in 176,846 polling units.

A total of 1.5 million people will serve as agents for the 18 political parties in the election.

In the main, INEC, which recently held a mock accreditation, said it is ready for the polls amid apprehension caused by the naira crisis and security challenges. Its Chairman, Mahmood Yakubu, assured that it is committed to a free and fair process because its allegiance is to the country.

Apart from deploying thousands of ad hoc staff, with the NYSC contributing about 200,000 for today’s election, the electoral management body is also deploying new technologies, namely BVAS and IReV, which it believes are rigging-proof and ensure the transparency and credibility of the polls.

The security agencies and the military, on their part, said they are ready to secure the polls. To ensure a peaceful process, they will be deployed close to a million personnel in all the states and FCT with the police alone accounting for over 310,973.

Some other security outfits deploying their personnel are NSCDC (102,000), FRSC (21,783), Nigeria Correctional Service (11,336), NDLEA (9,447), EFCC (350), and Nigeria Immigration Service (21,640).

Already, the political parties and their candidates at both national and subnational levels have signed pacts to ensure a violence-free process.

A total of 229 observer groups comprising 196 domestic and 33 international observers will also be deploying 146,913 observers for the election. Some of the foreign observers are drawn from the European Union, Commonwealth, African Union, ECOWAS, NDI, and IRI. Similarly, media organisations and other relevant bodies have been accredited by the election management body to observe the election.

To be sure, today’s general election presents another major opportunity for Nigeria, Africa’s largest democracy, to test the 2022 Electoral Act signed into law by Mr Buhari exactly a year ago on 25 February. The president, at different fora, pledged to bequeath to the country a sustainable democratic culture that will remain lasting.

Quick Facts about Nigeria 2023 Presidential Election

✓ 18 Political Parties

✓ 93,469,008 Registered Voters

✓ 1,491 Electoral Constituencies

✓ 774 Local Government Areas

✓ 8,809 Registration Areas/Wards

✓ 176,846 Polling Units

✓ 15,331 Contestants.

State: Kwara

Local Government: Ilorin South

Election Type: Presidential

No. of valid votes: 244

No. of Invalid votes: 03

Accord 1

APGA 1

ADC 2

SDP 4

APM 1

APP 2

LP 27

PDP 72

APC 134

STATE: Plateau

Geo political: North central

Senatorial district: plateau south

LGA: Qua’an pan

Ward: koplong

PU 003

President

APC :66

PDP: 84

LP : 133

Senate

APC 72

PDP 211

LP 3

Reps

APC: 3

PDP: 218

LP: 3

State: Niger.

Local Government: Kotangora

Ward 04

PU: 9

Election Type: Presidential

No of Registered Voters: 865

No of Accredited Voters: 211

No. of valid votes:

No. of Invalid votes:

List of Parties and Total Vote per party:

PDP: 59

APC: 84

NNPP 45

LP: 10

YPP: 2

APGA: 1

A: 1

APP: 1

ADP:2

APM: 1

State: Edo

LGA: Etsako West

Location: Azama Primary School, Ward 11 collation centre

Time: 5:33 p.m.

Situation Report.

Results collation and Announcements.

PU 25

SENATE

APC: 19

PDP: 32

LP: 9

HOUSE OF REPS

APC: 12

PDP: 34

LP: 17

PU 04A

SENATE

APC: 77

PDP: 45

LP: 12

HOUSE OF REPS

APC: 28

PDP: 37

LP: 68

PU 04B

SENATE

APC: 75

PDP: 44

LP: 17

HOUSE OF REPS

APC: 41

PDP: 32

LP: 59

PRESIDENTIAL

APC: 42

PDP: 29

LP: 64

PU 05

Senate & Reps

Collation ongoing

STATE: PLATEAU

GEO POLITICAL: North Central

Senatorial District: Southern Zone

LGA. Qua’an Pan

Ward: Koplong

Pu. 010

Results:

A.P.C: president 6

P.D.P president 23

L.P president 26

A.P. C: senate 6

P.D.P: senate 40

L.P senate 12

A.P.C reps. 4

PDP reps. 44

LP reps. 10

STATE: KWARA STATE

TIME: 5:04 AM

Geo-Political Zone: North Central

Senatorial District:

Kwara South

Local Government: Offa Local Government

Registration Area: Ojomu South East

Polling Unit: Open Space Gedegbe Area.

Senatorial Results

APC 170

PDP 18

LP 1

Accord 12

ADC 3

YPP 4

SDP 55

NNPP 1

State: Edo

LGA: Etsako West

Location: Azama Primary School, Ward 11 collation centre:

Time: 5:20 p.m.

Situation Report

Results collation and Announcements.

PU 25

PRESIDENTIAL

APC: 17

PDP: 26

LP: 22

PU 05

PRESIDENTIAL

APC: 96

PDP: 90

LP: 158

PU 04A

PRESIDENTIAL

APC: 42

PDP: 27

LP: 60

STATE: KWARA STATE

Geo-Political Zone: North Central

Senatorial District:

Kwara South

Local Government: Offa Local Government

Registration Area: Ojomu South East

Polling Unit: Open Space Gedegbe Area.

Presidential Results

APC 223

PDP 11

SDP 8

Accord 8

ADP 1

LP 4

APGA 1

AAC 2

YPP 1

APP 1

Kudana Local government area, SABON GARI HUNKUYI

WARD. Ward name ( JAJA ANGWAN SARKI)

Polling unit: 005 Kaduna North Senatorial District,

Kaduna State.

Presidential vote count

NNPP 9

LP 2

PDP 139

APC 132

House of Reps

PDP 139

APC 134

NNPP 9

LP 3

Rivers State East Senatorial District

LGA: Phalga, Port Harcourt

Ward: 1

PU: 27, 28 &29

Time: 5:13 p.m.

Election has been concluded and results announced APC 31 and Labour Party leading with 118.

Kano State APC Gubernatorial Candidate, Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna, lost his polling unit to Kwankwaso.

APC – 51

NNPP – 56

PDP. – 2

LP – 3

Polling Unit 07, Ward 16, Rivers South East, Rivers State

Presidential

APC 13

PDP 8

LP 106

Senatorial

PDP 19

LP 80

APGA 1

FOOD BASKET 1

ACTION 1

APC 27

Buhari’s polling unit

PU 003, Sarkin Yara ‘A’ Ward, Daura, Katsina State

APC: 523

PDP: 03

Polling unit 005, Sabon Gari Hunkuyi Ward, Kaduna North, Kaduna State

Presidential

NNPP: 9

State: Adamawa state

LGA: Maiha

Senatorial district: Northern senatorial district

Ward: Pakka

Pu: 008

Time: 5:12 p.m.

Results: PRESIDENTIAL

Total voters accredited

Total voters cast

Total invalid

APC 89

AA

ADC 3

APGA 1

LP 5

NNPP 1

PDP 161

NRM 1

SENATE

Invalid: 0

ADC: 2

APC: 90

APGA: 0

PDP: 127

NNPP:35

LP: 0

APGA: 0

SDP 2

REPRESENTATIVES

APC 129

PDP 109

ADC

LP 4

NNPP 5

State: Adamawa

Senatorial District: Central

LGA: Yola North

Ward: Ajiya

PU: 012

Time: 05:02 p.m.

HOUSE OF REPS: Results:

APC – 98

PDP – 239

ANPP – 7

PRP – 2

SDP – 1

Invalid – 5

State: Adamawa

LGA: maiha

Senatorial district: Northern senatorial district

Ward: Pakka

Pu: 004

Time 4:00 p.m.

Results: PRESIDENTIAL

Total voters accredited 275

Total voters cast

Total invalid 6

APC 66

AA 0

ADC 2

APGA 1

LP 10

NNPP 2

PDP 186

ZLP 1

SENATE

Invalid 9

ADC 0

APC 108

APGA 0

NNPP 20

PDP 133

LP 0

REPRESENTATIVES

APC 125

PDP 130

ADC 2

NNPP 3

LP 1

APGA

Invalid 14

Senatorial District: Central

LGA: Yola North

Ward: Ajiya

PU: 012

Time: 4:44 p.m.

SENATE:

Results:

APC – 123

PDP – 210

LP – 06

ANPP – 13

ADC – 2

YPP – 1

SDP – 2

Invalid – 4

PU011, Aga/Ijimu Ward, Ikorodu, Lagos East

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

APC:72

PDP:12

LP:4

ADC:1

ADP:1

AAC:1

VOID:13

SENATE

APC:85

PDP:14

A PARTY: 1

VOID:4

HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES

APC:85

PDP:11

ADP:1

VOID:7

GEO-POLITICAL ZONE: North Central

SENATORIAL DISTRICT: Benue South

LGA* : Oju

*WARD* : Ibilla

*POLLING UNIT* : 014 (Idajwo)

*TIME* : 04:00pm

RESULTS

SENATORIAL RESULTS

PDP: 31

APC: 26

LP: 9

ZLP 2

APGA: 1

PRESIDENTIAL

APC: 33

PDP: 6

APGA: 4

LP: 21

House of Reps

APC43

ADC 1

PDP: 12

LP: 10

INEC official result sheet from Fayose’s polling Unit

The official result of polling unit 025, Sabon Gari east, Fagge Local Government Area, Kano State.

Presidential election

APC: 15

LP: 141

PDP: 2

NNPP: 5

Senatorial election

NNPP :3

PDP: 6

APC: 26

LP: 121

House of Representatives

APC: 30

NNPP: 4

PDP: 5

LP:141

No, 14 Ogbomoso Street, Area 8. PU: 078, City Centre Ward, AMAC, FCT Results

Presidential

APC 2

LP 4

PDP 0

Senatorial

APC 3

LP 3

PDP 0

House of Representatives

APC 3

LP 3

PDP 0

PU22, Isele II Ward, Ikorodu, Lagos East

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

APC: 75

LP: 5

PDP: 3

VOID: Nill

TOTAL VOTES: 83

SENATE

APC: 74

PDP: 5

ADC: 1

VOID:3

TOTAL VOTES: 83

HOUSE OF REP

APC:74

PDP: 6

ADC: 2

VOID:1

TOTAL VOTES: 83

