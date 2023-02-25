2023 Election Results From 36 States, FCT (Live Updates)
2023 Election Results from 36 States and FCT can be accessed below.
NewsOnline reports that Nigerians went to the poll to elect a new president and 468 federal lawmakers. It is the first phase of the 2023 general election with the governorship and state assembly poll holding in two weeks.
This year’s general election is the seventh since the restoration of democracy in the country. The previous elections were held in 1999, 2003, 2007, 2011, 2015, and 2019.
NewsOnline Nigeria reports that the 18 registered parties are fielding candidates in today’s election, the most keen in Nigeria’s contemporary political history.
The presidential candidates and their parties are Christopher Imumolen (Accord), Hamza Al-Mustapha (AA), Omoyele Sowore (AAC), Dumebi Kachikwu (ADC), Yabani Sani (ADP), Bola Tinubu (APC), Peter Umeadi (APGA), Princess Ojei (APM) and Charles Nnadi (APP).
Others are Sunday Adenuga (BP), Peter Obi (LP), Rabi’u Kwankwaso (NNPP), Felix Osakwe (NRM), Atiku Abubakar (PDP), Kola Abiola (PRP), Adebayo Adewole (SDP), Ado Ibrahim Abdulmalik (YPP) and Dan Nwanyanwu (ZLP).
Despite the array of presidential hopefuls, analysts and watchers of Nigeria’s democracy have, however, dubbed the election a four-horse race between Messrs Tinubu, Atiku, Obi, and Kwankwaso.
Regardless, whoever emerges the winner of today’s contest will be sworn in on 29 May for a four-year term to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari whose second term in office lapses on that day.
On the other hand, over 4,000 candidates are standing for elections into the two chambers of the National Assembly. While about 1,100 are gunning for 108 out of the 109 seats in the Senate, a total of 3,057 candidates are contesting for the 360 seats in the House of Representatives. Election will not hold in Enugu East Senatorial District until 11 March because of Wednesday’s murder of the candidate of the Labour Party, Oyibo Chukwu.
The lawmakers that will be elected today will be inaugurated in June as members of the 10th session of the bi-camera federal legislature.
According to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), 93.5 million Nigerians registered to vote in the general election but a little over 87 million, who picked their Permanent Voters Cards (PVC), will actually participate in the poll. The voters, spread across the 36 states of the federation, 774 local government areas and 8,809 wards, will exercise their franchise in 176,846 polling units.
A total of 1.5 million people will serve as agents for the 18 political parties in the election.
In the main, INEC, which recently held a mock accreditation, said it is ready for the polls amid apprehension caused by the naira crisis and security challenges. Its Chairman, Mahmood Yakubu, assured that it is committed to a free and fair process because its allegiance is to the country.
Apart from deploying thousands of ad hoc staff, with the NYSC contributing about 200,000 for today’s election, the electoral management body is also deploying new technologies, namely BVAS and IReV, which it believes are rigging-proof and ensure the transparency and credibility of the polls.
The security agencies and the military, on their part, said they are ready to secure the polls. To ensure a peaceful process, they will be deployed close to a million personnel in all the states and FCT with the police alone accounting for over 310,973.
Some other security outfits deploying their personnel are NSCDC (102,000), FRSC (21,783), Nigeria Correctional Service (11,336), NDLEA (9,447), EFCC (350), and Nigeria Immigration Service (21,640).
Already, the political parties and their candidates at both national and subnational levels have signed pacts to ensure a violence-free process.
A total of 229 observer groups comprising 196 domestic and 33 international observers will also be deploying 146,913 observers for the election. Some of the foreign observers are drawn from the European Union, Commonwealth, African Union, ECOWAS, NDI, and IRI. Similarly, media organisations and other relevant bodies have been accredited by the election management body to observe the election.
To be sure, today’s general election presents another major opportunity for Nigeria, Africa’s largest democracy, to test the 2022 Electoral Act signed into law by Mr Buhari exactly a year ago on 25 February. The president, at different fora, pledged to bequeath to the country a sustainable democratic culture that will remain lasting.
Quick Facts about Nigeria 2023 Presidential Election
✓ 18 Political Parties
✓ 93,469,008 Registered Voters
✓ 1,491 Electoral Constituencies
✓ 774 Local Government Areas
✓ 8,809 Registration Areas/Wards
✓ 176,846 Polling Units
✓ 15,331 Contestants.
Follow this thread as NewsOnline Nigeria brings you live updates on the presidential election from the 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory.
State: Kwara
Local Government: Ilorin South
Election Type: Presidential
No. of valid votes: 244
No. of Invalid votes: 03
Accord 1
APGA 1
ADC 2
SDP 4
APM 1
APP 2
LP 27
PDP 72
APC 134
STATE: Plateau
Geo political: North central
Senatorial district: plateau south
LGA: Qua’an pan
Ward: koplong
PU 003
President
APC :66
PDP: 84
LP : 133
Senate
APC 72
PDP 211
LP 3
Reps
APC: 3
PDP: 218
LP: 3
State: Edo
LGA: Etsako West
Location: Azama Primary School, Ward 11 collation centre
Time: 5:33 p.m.
Situation Report.
Results collation and Announcements.
PU 25
SENATE
APC: 19
PDP: 32
LP: 9
HOUSE OF REPS
APC: 12
PDP: 34
LP: 17
PU 04A
SENATE
APC: 77
PDP: 45
LP: 12
HOUSE OF REPS
APC: 28
PDP: 37
LP: 68
PU 04B
SENATE
APC: 75
PDP: 44
LP: 17
HOUSE OF REPS
APC: 41
PDP: 32
LP: 59
PRESIDENTIAL
APC: 42
PDP: 29
LP: 64
PU 05
Senate & Reps
Collation ongoing
STATE: KWARA STATE
TIME: 5:04 AM
Geo-Political Zone: North Central
Senatorial District:
Kwara South
Local Government: Offa Local Government
Registration Area: Ojomu South East
Polling Unit: Open Space Gedegbe Area.
Senatorial Results
APC 170
PDP 18
LP 1
Accord 12
ADC 3
YPP 4
SDP 55
NNPP 1
State: Edo
LGA: Etsako West
Location: Azama Primary School, Ward 11 collation centre:
Time: 5:20 p.m.
Situation Report
Results collation and Announcements.
PU 25
PRESIDENTIAL
APC: 17
PDP: 26
LP: 22
PU 05
PRESIDENTIAL
APC: 96
PDP: 90
LP: 158
PU 04A
PRESIDENTIAL
APC: 42
PDP: 27
LP: 60
STATE: KWARA STATE
Geo-Political Zone: North Central
Senatorial District:
Kwara South
Local Government: Offa Local Government
Registration Area: Ojomu South East
Polling Unit: Open Space Gedegbe Area.
Presidential Results
APC 223
PDP 11
SDP 8
Accord 8
ADP 1
LP 4
APGA 1
AAC 2
YPP 1
APP 1
Kudana Local government area, SABON GARI HUNKUYI
WARD. Ward name ( JAJA ANGWAN SARKI)
Polling unit: 005 Kaduna North Senatorial District,
Kaduna State.
Presidential vote count
NNPP 9
LP 2
PDP 139
APC 132
House of Reps
PDP 139
APC 134
NNPP 9
LP 3
Rivers State East Senatorial District
LGA: Phalga, Port Harcourt
Ward: 1
PU: 27, 28 &29
Time: 5:13 p.m.
Election has been concluded and results announced APC 31 and Labour Party leading with 118.
Kano State APC Gubernatorial Candidate, Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna, lost his polling unit to Kwankwaso.
APC – 51
NNPP – 56
PDP. – 2
LP – 3
Polling Unit 07, Ward 16, Rivers South East, Rivers State
Presidential
APC 13
PDP 8
LP 106
Senatorial
PDP 19
LP 80
APGA 1
FOOD BASKET 1
ACTION 1
APC 27
Buhari’s polling unit
PU 003, Sarkin Yara ‘A’ Ward, Daura, Katsina State
APC: 523
PDP: 03
Polling unit 005, Sabon Gari Hunkuyi Ward, Kaduna North, Kaduna State
Presidential
NNPP: 9
State: Adamawa state
LGA: Maiha
Senatorial district: Northern senatorial district
Ward: Pakka
Pu: 008
Time: 5:12 p.m.
Results: PRESIDENTIAL
Total voters accredited
Total voters cast
Total invalid
APC 89
AA
ADC 3
APGA 1
LP 5
NNPP 1
PDP 161
NRM 1
SENATE
Invalid: 0
ADC: 2
APC: 90
APGA: 0
PDP: 127
NNPP:35
LP: 0
APGA: 0
SDP 2
REPRESENTATIVES
APC 129
PDP 109
ADC
LP 4
NNPP 5
State: Adamawa
Senatorial District: Central
LGA: Yola North
Ward: Ajiya
PU: 012
Time: 05:02 p.m.
HOUSE OF REPS: Results:
APC – 98
PDP – 239
ANPP – 7
PRP – 2
SDP – 1
Invalid – 5
State: Adamawa
LGA: maiha
Senatorial district: Northern senatorial district
Ward: Pakka
Pu: 004
Time 4:00 p.m.
Results: PRESIDENTIAL
Total voters accredited 275
Total voters cast
Total invalid 6
APC 66
AA 0
ADC 2
APGA 1
LP 10
NNPP 2
PDP 186
ZLP 1
SENATE
Invalid 9
ADC 0
APC 108
APGA 0
NNPP 20
PDP 133
LP 0
REPRESENTATIVES
APC 125
PDP 130
ADC 2
NNPP 3
LP 1
APGA
Invalid 14
Senatorial District: Central
LGA: Yola North
Ward: Ajiya
PU: 012
Time: 4:44 p.m.
SENATE:
Results:
APC – 123
PDP – 210
LP – 06
ANPP – 13
ADC – 2
YPP – 1
SDP – 2
Invalid – 4
PU011, Aga/Ijimu Ward, Ikorodu, Lagos East
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
APC:72
PDP:12
LP:4
ADC:1
ADP:1
AAC:1
VOID:13
SENATE
APC:85
PDP:14
A PARTY: 1
VOID:4
HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES
APC:85
PDP:11
ADP:1
VOID:7
GEO-POLITICAL ZONE: North Central
SENATORIAL DISTRICT: Benue South
LGA* : Oju
*WARD* : Ibilla
*POLLING UNIT* : 014 (Idajwo)
*TIME* : 04:00pm
RESULTS
SENATORIAL RESULTS
PDP: 31
APC: 26
LP: 9
ZLP 2
APGA: 1
PRESIDENTIAL
APC: 33
PDP: 6
APGA: 4
LP: 21
House of Reps
APC43
ADC 1
PDP: 12
LP: 10
INEC official result sheet from Fayose’s polling Unit
The official result of polling unit 025, Sabon Gari east, Fagge Local Government Area, Kano State.
Presidential election
APC: 15
LP: 141
PDP: 2
NNPP: 5
Senatorial election
NNPP :3
PDP: 6
APC: 26
LP: 121
House of Representatives
APC: 30
NNPP: 4
PDP: 5
LP:141
No, 14 Ogbomoso Street, Area 8. PU: 078, City Centre Ward, AMAC, FCT Results
Presidential
APC 2
LP 4
PDP 0
Senatorial
APC 3
LP 3
PDP 0
House of Representatives
APC 3
LP 3
PDP 0
PU22, Isele II Ward, Ikorodu, Lagos East
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
APC: 75
LP: 5
PDP: 3
VOID: Nill
TOTAL VOTES: 83
SENATE
APC: 74
PDP: 5
ADC: 1
VOID:3
TOTAL VOTES: 83
HOUSE OF REP
APC:74
PDP: 6
ADC: 2
VOID:1
TOTAL VOTES: 83