2023 Election: President Buhari Reacts To The Gruesome Murder Of Chief Oyibo Chukwu of Labour Party

President Muhammadu Buhari has publicly condemned the hideous murder of Chief Oyibo Chukwu, the Labour Party (LP) Senatorial Candidate for Enugu East Senatorial District and his personal aide.

The President urged security tives to investigate and track down the culprits responsible for the “heinous crime.”

This was contained in a statement issued by his spokesman, Femi Adesina on Friday.

In expressing his disgust for the said act, he described the perpetrators of the “ignoble act” in Awkunanaw, Enugu South Local Government Area of Enugu State, as people with no respect for human life and dignity.

In his opinion, the perpetrators deserved the wrath of natural and divine justice. This has affirmed his commitment to an election devoid of violence and hostility.

The President also seized the opportunity to assure all political protagonists that he will ensure that the choice of the electorate would count and urged all Nigerians to “boldly” exercise their franchise without any fear of being violated.

