This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

2023 Election: Police, Parties In Enugu Sign Peace Accord

The candidates of parties in Enugu State on Thursday signed a Peace Accord to work toward peaceful, free, fair and credible election, based on the report released yesterday by the DAILY POST.

Photo Credit: DAILY POST

Speaking on Thursday, CP Ammani said “the candidates and their party leaders displayed obedience to extant laws in the conduct of electioneering activities before, during and after the polls, adding that the the signing of pact was a sign of their sincere commitment to walk the path of peace”, according to the report.

Furthermore, CP Ammani said the agreement was a signed that the political platforms do not see the 2023 election as do-or-die. He noted that the exercise will be done in good faith, completely devoid of any form of compulsion, based on the report.

However, CP said “in every contest of this nature, there must be a winner and a loser, and he enjoined the winners to be magnanimous in victory, while the losers must be gracious in defeat”, based on the report.

Also, he noted that the police is ready to collaborate with other security agencies and the people if Enugu to maintain security in the State during and after elections. Similarly, speaking on Thursday, “INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner, Chukwuemeka Chukwu, in a statement, told the gathering that the INEC was doing everything to ensure peaceful elections”, according to the report.

Drop your comments on this!!!

Content created and supplied by: AyandaVO (via 50minds

News )

#Election #Police #Parties #Enugu #Sign #Peace #Accord2023 Election: Police, Parties In Enugu Sign Peace Accord Publish on 2023-02-10 05:43:06