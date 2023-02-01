NEWS

2023 ELECTION: Photos From Kwankwaso’s Visit To Ibadan Emerges Online

As we anticipate the build up to the 2023 general election, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, the presidential candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party, inaugurated his South West Campaign in Ibadan, Oyo State.

Pictures from the event was shared online by Kwakwasiyya Instagram Page

The presidential candidate of the New Nigeria People’s party on January 31st 2023 arrived in Ibadan, Oyo state to kick off a superb campaign that saw hundreds of people welcome him into the state.

The Vice Presidential Candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party, Bishop Isaac Idahosa, the National Chairman, Prof. Rufai Alkali, and members of the NWC were all present, as Presidential Candidate, Sen. Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso led the team to the state.

Sen. Rabiu Kwankwaso invites South West Nigerians and Nigerians as a whole to reject the ruling party and other opposition in the coming elections.

He shared his vision with them and how he thinks the Nation will be if elected.

