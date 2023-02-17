This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

2023 Election: Peter Obi, Sowore Meet in Lagos State Days To Presidential Election

The Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, and his counterpart from the African Action Congress (AAC), Omoyele Sowore, met in Lagos on Friday morning.

Sowore corroborated this on his verified Twitter account, saying they were on the same airplane and took the same airport shuttle this morning.

Their coincidental meeting is coming eight days before the 2023 presidential election scheduled for Saturday, 25th February 2023.

Sowore said that, The LP presidential candidate Peter Obi, requested him to intervene in the attacks on Labour Party members in Lagos, to which he replied that he was the first to respond to the occurrences.

However the news headline has generated mixed reactions among facebook users. Kindly read some of the reactions from Nigerians that commented below the news on facebook:

Even Peter Obi had to a find a way to Jon TGE photos, after admiring from afar. The airport staffs were more interested in taking photo with the hurricane himself.

I know say Sowore go vote Peter Obi last last.

Work together with Peter Obi and you will not regret it my brother Sowore.

My president always. The youth in my constituency are voting Sowore massively.

Others are campaigning while Sowore is busy catching fun. baba please vote Peter Obi.

