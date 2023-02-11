NEWS

2023 Election: Peter Obi can only win if we come together – Kwankwaso

The New Nigeria Peoples Party, (NNPP) presidential candidate, Rabiu Kwankwaso has identified the only step his counterpart from the Labour Party, (LP) Peter Obi must take to stand a chance of winning the presidential election.

Kwankwaso said Obi’s chances of winning the 2023 presidential election depends on a merger with him.

The New Nigeria Peoples Party, (NNPP) presidential candidate, Rabiu Kwankwaso spoke while appearing on Channels Television’s ‘The 2023 Verdict’ on Friday evening.

According to Kwankwaso: “You see, I can tell you, and I’ve said it here on this chair when we were about to come together, and I said it that the only opportunity they (Labour Party) had was for us to come together.”

A few weeks ago, Kwankwaso disclosed why the proposed merger with Obi did not work out. The former Kano State governor said it failed because Obi’s LP was at the peak of a media hype.

