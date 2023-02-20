This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

2023 Election: Peter Obi and Datti are The Most Qualified and Credible Candidates – Chikwendu

A group made up of former presidential candidates and twenty-four former national chairmen of political parties in Nigeria have endorsed the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi.

Six days to the general election, a group made up of former presidential candidates and 24 former national chairmen of political parties in Nigeria, have pledged their commitment to work with the candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi and his running mate, Datti Baba-Ahmed.

According to an article published by Punch, The African Democratic Congress has endorsed the Labour Party Presidential candidate, Peter Obi and his running mate, Datti Baba-Ahmed, for the February 25 presidential election

According to the post on the official Twitter handle of the party, the endorsement follows the formation of a coalition which aims to propel the duo to the highest office in the land.

In a statement signed by its National Coordinator, Okey Chikwendu, CCG described Obi and Baba-Ahmed as the most credible and qualified candidates among those currently vying for the presidency across the political parties.

However, the group said it decided to back Obi after evaluating all the candidates without recourse to ethnic or religious sentiments.

Chikwendu said the CCG resolved that the former Anambra state governor has what it takes to fix the challenges bedevilling the nation.

Besides, Chikwendu also said that, Peter Obi and his running mate Datti are the most qualified and credible candidates

Although, the African Democratic Congress endorsement is expected to give a significant boost to the Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi and his running mate Datti ahead of the upcoming general elections in Nigeria. Do you think the ADC endorsement will give the Labour Party presidential candidate a boost in the 2023 election?

