2023 election: Osinbajo has grudges against Tinubu – Arewa youths

The Arewa Youths Consultative Forum, AYCF, has accused Vice President Yemi Osinbajo of keeping grudges against Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC.

Speaking with DAILY POST, Shettima said Tinubu does not deserve the kind of treatment he gets from Osinbajo.

Shettima also suggested the possibility of a crack within the APC ranks.

He said: “It’s sad that things haven’t been going well lately, but Tinubu doesn’t deserve what he’s getting from Osinbajo and buhari; regardless of how awful it is, he has paid his dues and has stood with them. He is entitled to better than the assistance they are providing for him.

“If they sincerely support him, they ought to show it; if not, they ought to come right out and say it. In 2006, when Obasanjo was in office, we could tell from his body language that he worked nonstop to support Yar’ Adua.

He had gone above and beyond to support the presidential contender.

Obasanjo was actively campaigning even though he wasn’t the presidential candidate because he wanted to make sure his successor got elected.

Even the governors are not being sincere about this one, according to the president and vice president.

It would be difficult for the APC presidential candidate, Tinubu, to rely on these governors because some of them are not serious; they might let him down because their job is to negotiate even with the opposition.

Shettima advised Tinubu to communicate and have conversations with Nigerians, CSOs, and organisations rather than relying just on governors.

“Tinubu has fewer than five governors with him; the others are merely supportive,” he claimed. For him, Kashim Shettima, and APC, the sooner he moves and modifies his approach, the better.

Shettima ought to relocate and perform better than he is currently doing in the Northern region of this nation, where his influence is not being felt. The election [campaigns] in 2023 go beyond simple propaganda.

There is a breach in the APC because Osinbajo has never run for office, the man said with a pointed tone.

He claimed, for example, that the body language of Amaechi and Osinbajo indicates a split in the APC.

“I’m urging Tinubu to step up to the plate, to not too rely on those governors, but rather to reach out to the people in this limited time frame and see what happens. If he relies on governors, he will be surprised by what transpires. He should alter his strategy and approach by getting all of his supporters up and moving, and for Osinbajo, he has demonstrated that he is not with Tinubu,” he added.

