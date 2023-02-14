2023 Election: Onor, Duke Shun Atiku’s Rally In Cross River

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Senator Sandy Onor, the governorship candidate of People’s Democratic Party, PDP in Cross River State, and former governor of the state, Mr Donald Duke, with their loyalists on Monday shunned the party’s Presidential Rally in Cross River, as reported by Vanguard.

Onor and Duke who are loyalists of the Rivers State governor, Mr Yesome Wike, were not mention during the programme together with Mr Venatius Ikem, the State Chairman of the party who attended the campaign rally but was ignored in the protocol.

Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, the Presidential candidate of the PDP, while addressing supporters of the party at the U J Esuene Stadium, he said that campaign rally is a show of support to him and the party as he expressed gratitude to the people of Rivers State for their loyalty which he said that will not be in vain.

“Continue to be loyal to People Democratic Party and our party can be dependable to you. The South-South is for PDP in the upcoming election and the zone will develop faster when we take over power,” Atiku said.

