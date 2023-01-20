This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

2023 Election: Only PDP has capacity to deliver democracy dividends to Nigerians – Abba Moro

Senator representing Benue South Senatorial District, Sen. Abba Moro, has advised the people to keep faith with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as they had done since 1999 saying only PDP has the capacity to provide democracy dividends to them.

Moro gave the advice on Friday at a political rally in Okpoga, Okpokwu Local Government Area, (LGA) and in Ado LGA, Benue.

Moro informed his followers that “you do not have any valid reason to vote for any political party, especially now that your son is a Senator at the National Assembly” while urging Nigerians to support the party in the February and March elections.

To win the upcoming general elections by a landslide, Moro declared, “We must cooperate.”

The senator added that he would keep fighting for his constituents to make them happy.

Additionally, Mr. Titus Uba, the party’s candidate for governor in the state, made a commitment that if elected, he and all other party candidates will fulfil their promises.

Meanwhile, Mr. Isaac Mffo, the party’s acting state chairman, declared that the PDP had taken over the region and exhorted all party members to work extremely hard to ensure the party’s success in the upcoming elections.

Beforehand, Dr. Cletus Tyokyaa, the Campaign Council’s Director-General (DG), told the populace that Uba could fulfil his duties because he had studied Ortom for years and expressed confidence in his ability to do so.

Mr. Attah Edeh, the leader of the youth in the Ado LGA, vowed that they would not give up on galvanising support for the party and emphasised that the party’s win was unquestionably guaranteed.

Anthony Agom, the state assembly representative for the Okpokwu State Constituency, revealed that the Okpokwu people had not let the PDP down since 1999, promising that the 2023 elections won’t be any different.

