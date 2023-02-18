2023 Election: One Week From Now, Your Prevailing Bondage Will Expire – Shehu Sani

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Shehu Sani, a former senator for Kaduna Central, has taken on his verified Twitter account to say one week from now, people’s prevailing bondage will expire.

As political parties and Nigerians prepare for the 2023 presidential election coming up in the next few days in the country, the outspoken activist, Shehu Sani recently posted on his microblogging, Twitter, today, Saturday to say one week from now, people’s persisting bondage will come to an end.

The former senator stated that one week from now, people will have the historic opportunity to renew their slavery. Shehu Sani also said people will also have the historic chance to subscribe to freedom.

In his tweet, Shehu Sani wrote below:

“One week from now, your prevailing bondage will expire. You will have the historic opportunity to renew your slavery or subscribe to freedom.”

