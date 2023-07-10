2023 Election: Obaze Shares Int’l Report Stating That INEC Used Alternative Portal To House Results

Although the 2023 General elections are over, but the outcome and the process of the elections are still much talked about by many Nigerians. The report recently released by the European Union observers, a few days ago, brought up several conversations as regard the elections

The NDI\IRI, two international organizations, have also released a joint report on the 2023 general elections that was conducted all over the country

According to a particular section shared by Oseloka H Obaze, on his official Twitter page, the international body claimed that the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, used an alternative portal to house results of the presidential election before posting them to IREV

The international body also stated that a significant percentage of the results uploaded to IREV were unreadable.

Oseloka H Obaze said that the words that he quoted can be found on page 9 of their joint report

