2023 Election: North should complete 14 years to meet up with South, says Dogara

Former Speaker of the Federal House Representatives, Rt.Hon. Yakubu Dogara has said that for equity and justice, Nigerians should support the North to produce the next President that will complete additional four years to meet up with the South.

According to him, simple calculations showed that the southern region of Nigeria ruled the country for 14 years, while the Northern region only ruled for 10 years.

Dogara stated that Nigerians needed unity now more than ever because the country was being torn apart by the ruling All Progressives Congress in his speech as a guest speaker on Monday in Zonkwa, Kaduna state, during election campaigning and the presentation of flags to People’s Democratic Party (PDP) senatorial candidate Sunday Marshall Katung and other candidates for federal constituencies in Southern Kaduna ( APC).

“To those who ask why a Muslim should succeed another Muslim? I’ll tell them that every Christian is called to the truth. And if we’re being completely honest, Jonathan ruled for six years while Obasanjo ruled for eight. Both men are Christians. Since I am a Christian, I said “we” because we have dominated this nation for 14 years if we add the two together. There have been 10 years of presidential rule in all under Buhari and Yar’Adua. We can only be fair by giving the Muslims a four-year grace period. The two Christian Presidents are also from the South, giving the North a four-year cushion.

“Whether we are talking about religious divide, political division, or ethnic divide, the fault lines are many and unless we find a way to unite ourselves once more, we cannot create in the setting of current Nigeria where we are separated in such a way that we can say Nigeria has never been this divided. We are still going to die as fools.

“So, if you ask me as a politician what the greatest difficulty facing our nation is, you can say leadership; I agree; but, I think it is first and foremost unification. But leadership is what creates unity, which is why leadership and unity go hand in hand. Therefore, our first responsibility is to get together.

