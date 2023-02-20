This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

2023 election: Nigerians would experience the most transparent elections ever – INEC promises

As the presidential and National Assembly elections on February 25 draw closer, the Independent National Electoral Commission has stated that Nigerians will experience the most transparent elections, adding that the polls will be open and free of vote buying.

With the Central Bank of Nigeria’s new monetary policy in place, the commission claimed that Nigerians wouldn’t vote if money bags were visible at the polling places.

This was said by Mark Osulo, INEC’s Head of Voters Education in Rivers State, at a national roundtable on the “Roadmap to a Credible and Violence Free 2023 General Elections” hosted by Equity International Initiative on Monday in Port Harcourt.

Osulo advised all politicians and candidates to adhere to the rules of the game and stated that the electoral umpire will oversee the holding of legitimate elections. According to Osulo, the Central Bank of Nigeria’s new monetary strategy has prevented the threat of vote buying.

I can tell you that the election will be free and fair, he said. No votes will be purchased. It is in line with the plans we have with the stakeholders.

“An election without vote-buying will take place. No money will be available to buy votes. The elections will be very free and fair, I can assure you of that.

Vote buying will not be allowed during the elections. It will be the most transparent elections ever, and it will be technologically driven. He added that the commission’s resolve to ensure a reliable poll will be strengthened by the implementation of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System.

The country’s survival depends on the outcome of the 2023 elections, according to Dr. Chris Iyala, Country Director of EII.

Nigerians, according to Iyala, are expecting INEC to deliver on its promise of a free, fair, and credible election. He claimed that the purpose of the roundtable was to determine what constitutes a free, fair, and credible election and to ensure that the country experiences these qualities in the days to come.

This election is very important. The validity of the election is what we are concentrating on. We set up a monitoring system for the 2019 election and kept an eye on voting at 8000 units. “We are taking INEC at their word that they will hold an election that is free and fair.

With the Osun election, he said, “we have seen for the first time how elections should be conducted.”

