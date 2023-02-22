2023 Election: Nigerian Army releases list of hotlines to report electoral violence.
A list of hotlines to report any suspicious acts of violence during the upcoming general election by unscrupulous individuals has been approved by the Nigerian Army (NA).
Brig.-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, director of army public relations, said this in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja.
According to Nwachukwu, the purpose of the hotlines is to give members of the public a way to aid security agency efforts to ensure nationwide polls go off without a hitch.
He added that the hotlines were also made available for reporting the actions of the military sent in to ensure security for the election.
He claims that this is a component of the Nigerian Army’s effort to assist the police, the principal security organization, in ensuring the peaceful, free, and successful conduct of elections.
The Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Nigerian Army had previously created and distributed to its formations and Units Codes of Conduct and Rules of Engagement for tion Safe Conduct.
The purpose of the manual is to provide instructions and guarantee that soldiers follow the law as it is written.
To report any security breach during the polls, members of the general public are urged to telephone the numbers listed below in their respective states, including the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja:
1. Abia – 08031113129
2. Adamawa — 08022750987
3. Akwa-Ibom — 07034470916
4. Anambra — 07035891185
6. Bayelsa — 08033241005
7. Benue — 08080754339
8. Borno — 09099616160, 08086987079
9. Cross River — 08037084192
10. Delta — 07035070797
11. Ebonyi — 08158274048
12. Edo — 09066325953
13. Ekiti — 08037851448
14. Enugu — 09032102212, 08023097458
15. Gombe — 07063908779, 08082557782
16. Imo — 07034907427
17. Jigawa — 07017791414, 08100144363
18. Kaduna — 07031544227, 08028580978, 08035242633
19. Kano — 08038432656
20. Katsina — 08108854061, 09012998054
21. Kebbi — 09130213661
22. Kogi — 08033217964
23. Kwara — 09060001270
24. Lagos — 08034025825, 08023190487, 09024409000, 08033709434
25. Nasarawa — 09051009404
26.Niger — 07031346425
27. Ogun — 09116589494
28. Ondo — 08036130535
29. Osun — 09019683922
30.Oyo — 07047703000
31.Plateau — 08037116395, 07031260622
32.Rivers — 0806427422
33. Sokoto — 07069084570, 07052693532, 08136913284
34. Taraba — 08136728969, 08060902363
35. Yobe — 08061397656
36. Zamfara — 08140075541
37. FCT — 09114913164, 08186690471, 08079153860, 08034276240, 08164304255, 09159793968
Source: Pulse Nigeria
