2023 Election: Nigerian Army releases list of hotlines to report electoral violence.

A list of hotlines to report any suspicious acts of violence during the upcoming general election by unscrupulous individuals has been approved by the Nigerian Army (NA).

Brig.-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, director of army public relations, said this in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja.

According to Nwachukwu, the purpose of the hotlines is to give members of the public a way to aid security agency efforts to ensure nationwide polls go off without a hitch.

He added that the hotlines were also made available for reporting the actions of the military sent in to ensure security for the election.

He claims that this is a component of the Nigerian Army’s effort to assist the police, the principal security organization, in ensuring the peaceful, free, and successful conduct of elections.

The Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Nigerian Army had previously created and distributed to its formations and Units Codes of Conduct and Rules of Engagement for tion Safe Conduct.

The purpose of the manual is to provide instructions and guarantee that soldiers follow the law as it is written.

To report any security breach during the polls, members of the general public are urged to telephone the numbers listed below in their respective states, including the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja:

1. Abia – 08031113129

2. Adamawa — 08022750987

3. Akwa-Ibom — 07034470916

4. Anambra — 07035891185

6. Bayelsa — 08033241005

7. Benue — 08080754339

8. Borno — 09099616160, 08086987079

9. Cross River — 08037084192

10. Delta — 07035070797

11. Ebonyi — 08158274048

12. Edo — 09066325953

13. Ekiti — 08037851448

14. Enugu — 09032102212, 08023097458

15. Gombe — 07063908779, 08082557782

16. Imo — 07034907427

17. Jigawa — 07017791414, 08100144363

18. Kaduna — 07031544227, 08028580978, 08035242633

19. Kano — 08038432656

20. Katsina — 08108854061, 09012998054

21. Kebbi — 09130213661

22. Kogi — 08033217964

23. Kwara — 09060001270

24. Lagos — 08034025825, 08023190487, 09024409000, 08033709434

25. Nasarawa — 09051009404

26.Niger — 07031346425

27. Ogun — 09116589494

28. Ondo — 08036130535

29. Osun — 09019683922

30.Oyo — 07047703000

31.Plateau — 08037116395, 07031260622

32.Rivers — 0806427422

33. Sokoto — 07069084570, 07052693532, 08136913284

34. Taraba — 08136728969, 08060902363

35. Yobe — 08061397656

36. Zamfara — 08140075541

37. FCT — 09114913164, 08186690471, 08079153860, 08034276240, 08164304255, 09159793968

Source: Pulse Nigeria

