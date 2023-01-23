This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

2023 Election: Najatu Muhammad Endorses Atiku After Dumping Tinubu’s Campaign Team

Najatu Muhammad, a former lead campaigner of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has endorsed former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar, Tinubu’s Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) rival, hours after resigning from the ruling party.

She visited Atiku at his residence on Sunday. Dino Melaye, a spokesman of Atiku’s campaign, was among those who received Muhammad at the residence of the former vice-president.

Later, the lawmaker informed Daily Trust that Atiku has her support for the upcoming election.

Before deciding who to support, the former director of the Civil Society of the APC Presidential Campaign Council had earlier told Daily Trust that she will be meeting with the presidential candidates of the major opposition parties.

Because Tinubu “hardly thinks straight,” according to the former director, who is from Kano Municipal Local Government Area, she decided to cease supporting him.

“Yes, I’ve stopped backing Tinubu, and that’s why I left the party. Much has changed. He has trouble thinking clearly. That much I am certain.

“I can’t afford to view things from that constrained premise since I have transcended religious, ethnic, or regional feelings. Because we were successful in separating this nation for personal gain, I believe it is not only reckless but also illegal. We cannot carry on in this manner. We have to advance our nation. That is why I did it. I don’t have anything against anyone personally, she had stated.

The former director of the APC campaign claimed in a letter dated January 19, 2023, and addressed to the APC national chairman, Abdullahi Adamu, and obtained by Daily Trust, that she departed because of recent changes to the nation’s political and democratic landscape.

