2023 Election: Naja’ atu Muhammad Finally Opens Up On Why She Resigned As APC Campaign Director

Asiwaju Tinubu campaign director Naja’atu Muhammad is said to have resigned from her position just five weeks before Nigerians who are eligible to vote go to the polls to choose the next president who will lead the nation’s affairs after the administration of President Muhammadu buhari.

Punch Newspaper reports that Abdullahi Adamu, the national chairman of the All Progressive Congress, received a resignation letter from the 67-year-old. Naja’atu criticized the condition of the country in the letter.

She presented reasons for her resignation. She claims she wants to serve the nation with a clear conscience. She believed there are significant issues the nation is dealing with.

Hear the following: “The challenges that the country is currently facing need me to continue leading the fight for a better nation with a clear conscience as I remain loyal to my country.

She stated that the nation’s population were suffering from instability, poverty, inequality, and a lack of access to essential services.

Culled; from Punch Newspapers

Content created and supplied by: HealthTourist (via 50minds

News )

#Election #Naja #atu #Muhammad #Finally #Opens #Resigned #APC #Campaign #Director2023 Election: Naja’ atu Muhammad Finally Opens Up On Why She Resigned As APC Campaign Director Publish on 2023-01-21 23:21:58