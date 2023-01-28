2023 Election: My Visit To Borno Has Renewed My Commitment To Tackle Insecurity In The Country- Obi

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The former Anambra State Governor and Presidential candidate of Labour Party (LP), Mr Peter Obi has said his visit to Borno state on Saturday, has renewed his commitment to tackle insecurity challenges in the country.

Peter Obi made this known his official Twitter handle after his visit to Borno state.

Obi and his team were in Borno state on Saturday to solicit support from the people, for the February 25 Presidential election in Nigeria.

Obi promised to make security, his number one priority if elected President of the federal republic of Nigeria comes February 25, 2023.

“My visit to Borno today (Saturday) has renewed my commitment to tackle insecurity in the nation as my first priority, when voted into power.” Said, Obi.

The Presidential candidate of Labour Party said further that, in moving the nation from consumption to production, the vast lands in Borno, and the entire north must be converted to productive agricultural uses.

