2023 Election: My Biggest Political Structure Is God And The People Of Nigeria- Peter Obi

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

As we are getting closer to the election period, some politicians in the opposition party has been sharing their opinion that Peter Obi does not have the political structure to win the 2023 election.

The Labour party presidential aspirant, Peter Obi has revealed what are his political structure that will increase his chances of winning in the 2023 presidential election.

According to ChannelsTv, while Peter Obi was speaking on a program, he said

My biggest structure is the Almighty God and the people of Nigeria.

However, some Nigerians have been speculating that Peter Obi might actually be a major threat especially to APC and PDP.

With the aim of winning the 2023 election, Peter Obi team also need to work more to intensify their effort to reach Nigerians to canvass for more votes especially at the rural communities in the northern region where we have high numbers of voters.

Dear Nigerians, what are your opinions on this issue ?

Elijah361 (

)