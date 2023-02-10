2023 Election: Lot Of People Migrated From The South-East Just To Vote In Lagos – Lagos INEC REC

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

It may interest you to know that Nigerians will have another opportunity to choose who will lead them for another 8 years with their Permanent Voters Cards in the presidential election of 2023, which is just over two weeks away. It should be remembered that the INEC, the Independence National Electoral Commission, had declared that over 12 million new voters had been added to the electoral register.

It may interest you to know that recently, according to information obtained from Channels Television, many people migrated from the Southeast specifically to vote in Lagos. Mr. Olusegun Agbaje, the INEC regional director for Lagos, made this revelation while speaking about voter registration cards in an interview with Channels Television.

He stated, “Many individuals moved to Oshodi, Isolo, from the Southeast just to cast their ballots in Lagos. They registered again rather than being moved from the local voting unit. Those who did transfer received their PVC. Sadly, many who registered twice were unable to receive their PVC.”



