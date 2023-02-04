2023 election: Lai Mohammed tasks Google, Facebook on fakes news

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Before the 2023 general elections, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, the Minister of Information and Culture, has called on Google and Meta, the owners of Facebook, WhatsApp, and Instagram, to halt the dissemination of false news and misinformation on their platforms.

This directive came from the minister on Friday in Abuja, at a meeting with officials from Meta and Google (the latter of which controls YouTube and other platforms).

“No country is immune from the influence of social media in national elections,” he said, adding that Nigeria was no exception.

Nigeria is one of the nations with the biggest number of users of the major social media platforms, including WhatsApp, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, and TikTok, due to the country’s large and young population.

“The use, or misuse, of these platforms is therefore of great concern to all stakeholders in the elections,” he said. “That is why we have invited you here so that we can all jointly work to ensure a responsible use of these platforms so that they don’t become the platforms of choice for purveyors of fake news and disinformation.”

According to Alhaji Mohammed, the government is aware of the fact that certain bad actors are making use of deep fakes, clones of legitimate media websites, and parody accounts to further their malicious goals.

For example, “campaign speeches are doctored to portray their target candidates in a bad light; video clips and pictures of campaign rallies are tampered with to make them look poorly attended; fake or unscientific opinion polls are fabricated; threats of violence in certain parts of the country are exaggerated; and all of these are then circulated on social media to a wide audience with the aim of making their target candidates look bad, influencing public perception, or even swaying the outcome of the election.” In other words, he said that there was widespread use of social media to spread false information in the run-up to the elections.

Therefore, the Minister urged the two tech giants to bring on board authorized personnel of the Ministry on their platforms to identify articles that constitute false news and misinformation, with the goal of having such reported items removed.

He also requested that election results from sources other than the official channels of the Ministry of Information and Culture, INEC, and the National Orientation Agency be flagged as unverified and urged the platform owners to give prominence to posts from the official channels.

He said that these measures, if implemented, would significantly reduce the spread of false information on social media platforms before, during, and after the elections.

