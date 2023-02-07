This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

2023 Election: It Will Be Difficult To Work With Tinubu, Peter Obi – Ned Nwoko

Ned Nwoko, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) senatorial candidate for Delta North, claims that he won’t be able to enjoy his time in the Senate under either Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) or Peter Obi of the Labour Party.

For Nwoko, winning the election in 2023 is not a life-or-death situation.

During an interactive session with journalists in Asaba today, the politician and business magnate made this statement.

Nwoko attended a seminar called “The Platform” that was put on by the Nigeria Union of Journalists’ Delta State Council (NUJ).

The senate candidate stated in his speech that if elected, he would prefer not to serve in the opposition in the red chamber.

As a result, he urged Nigerians to support Atiku Abubakar for president of the PDP, claiming it would be simpler to serve as a senator for his party than for the opposition.

Nwoko emphasised that it would be difficult for him to go and persuade Peter Obi and Tinubu to act in his best interests.

It’s nearly impossible, he emphasised. But it’s simple if I have Okowa and Atiku. Please allow space for them.

They will, in my opinion, make things happen. When I disagree, it becomes a problem.

Nwoko stated that the PDP agenda will consist of the issues that had been addressed and decided upon by the populace. Nwoko warned the populace that if they choose to support an APC candidate for governor of Delta State, they would be shooting themselves in the leg, adding that the same holds true for the governor.

I am unable to collaborate with an APC governor. He asked for support for all PDP candidates in the upcoming elections by saying, “I know him.

