2023 Election: ‘ It was time for the South so I worked for Tinubu not Atiku ‘- Fayose discloses

Mr. Ayodele Fayose, a Chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Former governor of Ekiti State has disclosed that he worked for the victory of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu during the 2023 presidential election. He recently said this during an interview on CHANNELS TELEVISON while noting that he never supported PDP alongside its presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar despite being a member of the political party.

He said: ‘ I never worked for PDP during the last election, I cannot work for two people at the same time. The reality is that I worked for Tinubu because he is a respectable person from the South-West and it is the time of the South. Because I said it was the turn of the South, the same PDP removed my son, expelled him and suspended both of us. For a man that has suffered tremendously for PDP? If PDP take any action against me, I would take them to court. If anybody suppresses my voice, I would say things more than this ‘.

