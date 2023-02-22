2023 Election Is Not The Best Outing For Igbo, I am Not Sure Nigerians Are Ready For Igbo Man— Orji Kalu

Former Abia state Orji Kalu has revealed that the 2023 general election is not the best outing for Igbo people because they need other regions before they can produce a president. Kalu disclosed this while appearing on a special programme on election aired by Channels Television today.

According to the Chief Whip of the Senate, he is a well-experienced politician but he is not sure if Nigerians are ready for an Igbo presidency. He said before the southeast region produces a president, the people of the region need support from 5 other regions. Kalu stated that he admits that the southeast people are the best professionals but when it comes to politics, they are not the best.

“I’m well-experienced; I ran for President in 2007 and I’m not sure Nigerians are yet ready for a President of Igbo extraction. I’m not sure because I have tried to nose around that. We have five other regions to come up with and I am not sure. It is not the best outing for us (Igbo people) because for you to become the President of Nigeria, you need other regions,” he added.

Content created and supplied by: Arewareporter (via 50minds

News )

