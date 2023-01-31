2023 Election Is Not For Snatching Ballot Boxes, We Will Use Our PVC To Punish Atiku In Rivers -Wike

As we await the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike to announce his preferred presidential candidate, Wike has revealed that voters in Rivers will punish the national leadership of the PDP in the forthcoming presidential election for abandoning the state during the 2022 floods. Nyesom Wike made this known while speaking at the Community Secondary School in Akinima Town during the Rivers State PDP Campaign inauguration at Ahoada West Local Government Area.

The Rivers State Governor noted that the luckily for the people of Rivers State, this upcoming general election would be transmitted electronically and there won’t be room for anyone to snatch the ballot boxes or papers during the elections. Nyesom Wike further revealed that the people of Rivers State has power in the forthcoming election and their power is their PVC and they would use it to vote against Atiku Abubakar in the presidential election because he said that Rivers people don’t matter to him. Wike said, “2023 election is not for snatching ballot papers, we will use our PVC to punish Atiku in Rivers.”

Continuing speaking, the harped on the need for massive mobilisation of the people in each electoral unit and appealed to them to vote for PDP candidates in governorship, Senate, House of Representatives and State House of Assembly in the forthcoming general elections. He however noted that because of the hatred that Atiku Abubakar and other national leadership of PDP have for the state, they would show him “pepper” in the election.

