2023 Election Is Between Us And Our Betrayers -Gov. Nyesom Wike Says

Yesterday, the Executive Governor of Rivers State, Chief Nyesom Ezenwo Wike was present during PDP rally in Port Harcourt Local Government Area. During the Governor’s speech, he noted that lack of Integrity is the biggest problem of the 21st century politics. The governor who was skeptical during his speech, pointed out that the key aim of 2023 election is to put an end to that.

According to Gov. Nyesom Wike from the video: “Let me say something clear that 2023 election is between us and our betrayers. Our betrayers are those who can never stand firm; they are always looking for a way to enrich themselves. They lack integrity”.

He also went further to address a statement on why he concentrated most of his projects in Port Harcourt, the headquarter of the state. According to him, Port Harcourt is the image of the State and as such, requires more development.

