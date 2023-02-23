2023: Election is a verdict on APC’s failures, says PDP

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) declared on Wednesday that Saturday’s Presidential election will provide an opportunity for Nigerians to pass a resounding verdict on the failures of the administration of the All Progressives Congress (APC) after eight years.

Addressing a press conference in Abuja, PDP’s national publicity secretary, Debo Ologunagba, said. “This Presidential election is about the issues that affect Nigerians on a daily basis and a simple comparison of statistics from 1999 to 2015 under the PDP and from 2015 to 2023 under the APC”.

He claims that a careful examination of the last eight years in the country reveals that Nigerians’ lives have been grossly undervalued.

“The issues up for vote in this election are as follows. As they cast their votes this Saturday, Nigerians are encouraged to keep these in mind. These concerns include the security and well-being of our residents, the future of our kids, and the country’s ability to continue operating.

Hence, it is evident that any vote in favour of the APC and its Presidential Candidate is an endorsement of ineptitude, lack of leadership, sensitivity, and corruption. stated the party’s spokesman.

“The PDP handed over a $550 billion economy the largest in Africa and the 26th largest in the world to the APC in 2015,” claimed Ologunagba. Over 100 million Nigerians can no longer afford to eat every day because Tinubu’s APC has destroyed the economy and put our country into the world’s poorest country.

The PDP spokesman further pointed out that the situation was made worse by the APC government’s debt accumulation, which increased from N12 trillion in 2015 to an astounding N44.06 trillion today.

He bemoaned the fact that the currency rate had increased from approximately N197 to a dollar under the PDP to over N750 to a dollar today, and that the inflation rate had increased from 9% in 2015 to over 22% in 2023.

any of these The opposition party claims that this has had a detrimental impact on SME’s, which were compelled to shut down, leading to a significant increase in unemployment from 8% in 2015 to 37% in 2023.

The harsh economic policies of the APC, which caused the pump price of fuel to increase from N87 per litre under the PDP to roughly N400 to N500 per litre in various parts of the country today, made the life-discounting experiences worse.

