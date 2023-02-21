2023 Election: INEC Reassures Nigerians, International Community Free, Fair Election

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

According to an article published by Punch, The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has reassured Nigerians and the international Community of free, fair and credible elections.

INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu gave the reassurance when he received Commonwealth Election Observer Mission to Nigeria, led by former South Africa President, Thabo Mbeki, at INEC headquarters in Abuja on Monday.

Mbeki expressed confidence that Nigeria would achieve credible and successful elections.

Mbeki’s Reactions ahead of the 2023 presidential election:

”INEC understands the enormous benefits of conducting credible elections, not just in Nigeria but the African continent.

“Election in Nigeria is huge and we understand. As I said, the responsibility rests on our shoulders.

He also said that, Nigeria had benefited a lot from the Commonwealth through the implementation of recommendations in its reports on Nigeria’s previous elections.

Prof. Mahmood also said that, “I want to assure you that we will never let Nigeria and the international community down,’’

