This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

2023 Election: INEC More Corrupt Than Police – Odinkalu

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has been accused to be more corrupt than the Nigerian Police Force.

A week prior to the presidential election, Prof. Chidi Odinkalu, the former Chairman of the Nigerian National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), made the accusation against the electoral body.

On Friday in Abuja, during a Colloquium titled “Nigeria in 2023: What Does Nigeria Need Now?,” Odinkalu attacked the electoral umpire. by Fundacion Exito, organized.

According to the human rights activist, INEC is the most dishonest federal government body in Nigeria, Vanguard has learned.

He claims that INEC only experiences corruption once every four times when large sums of money are collected.

He clarified that INEC’s corruption is seasonal, which makes it different from that of the police.

Odinkalu went on to claim that everyone at INEC, from the chairman to the cleaner, is corrupt.

He claimed that INEC and the courts needed to reach a particular level of excellence for Nigeria to do it properly.

He stated, “From the Chairman to the cleaners, everyone at INEC is crooked.

The cops are not as crooked as INEC. Their corruption differs in that it is cyclical. It is predetermined. Every four years, when they amass large sums of money, it occurs.

During the event, Dominic Obuzuwa, one of the directors of the civil society organization, reportedly said, “The folks are not focusing on the proper concerns. The North and South are not relevant. North and South, as well as Christians and Muslims, are not the main factors in our country’s rivalry.

Politics aren’t at issue here. It has to do with the necessity of being globally competitive. Can Nigeria compete with Malaysia in terms of economic development as a nation? In terms of economic growth, can Nigeria compete with the United Arab Emirates?

“Now, these are nations that at some point or another have profited from Nigeria. However, we discover that the political elite has over the years fabricated a story that has pitted citizens against one another in order to keep themselves in power.

“This causes a number of problems; for example, fuel scarcity is a result of human activity. The current Naira shortage is caused by human activity. The nation is plagued by man-made issues.

“When Nigerians cast their votes, they should do so because they are Nigerians who want a better country in four years, not because they are from the South or the North, because they are members of the APC or PDP, Christians or Muslims.

“They must consider a candidate’s credibility, competence, and character. Inclusion and development concerns exist, not issues related to a person’s country of origin, religion, area, or tribe, for example. It concerns the next four years.

Content created and supplied by: Golden2022 (via 50minds

News )

#Election #INEC #Corrupt #Police #Odinkalu2023 Election: INEC More Corrupt Than Police – Odinkalu Publish on 2023-02-18 17:35:08