2023 Election: INEC Meets With Party Leaders

According to Vanguard, the Independent National Electoral Commission will meet with leaders of the various political parties today (Monday) ahead of the upcoming February 25 presidential and national assembly elections.

The meeting would take place in the Commission’s conference room.

The meeting would reportedly review preparations for the general elections and possibly gather feedback from political parties on their level of preparation for the elections.

The national chairmen and national secretaries of the 18 registered political parties who are nominating candidates in the elections were expected.

In the meantime, the Commission has announced that it will relieve the crowded polling stations to ensure stress-free voting in the forthcoming elections.

It said this was in the exercise of its powers under Section 40(2) of the Elections Act 2022 and said it had reallocated voters from crowded polling stations to less crowded polling stations in the same location to promote a more comfortable and stress-free voting experience on Election Day.

The commission urged eligible voters to visit the INEC voter verification system to collect their voter’s cards and verify their names In the voters’ register and confirm the location of their polling station where they will vote on election day.

The commission promised that the list of registered voters at the country’s 176,846 polling stations would be posted at each polling station before election day.

