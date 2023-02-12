2023 Election: INEC Is Not A Political Party, It Has No Candidate In The Election – INEC’s Chairman

Ahead of the February 25 Presidential election in Nigeria, the Chairman of Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Mahmood Yakubu, has said the electoral commission is not a political party, and that it has no candidate in the forthcoming general elections in Nigeria.

Professor Yakubu made this known the official Twitter handle Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

“INEC is not a political party. INEC has no candidate in the election.” Said, Professor Yakubu.

INEC boss said the commitment of the Commission is to the process and that they will make sure that the process is what they say it should be, so that the choice made by Nigerians will determine the outcome of the process.

“Our commitment is to the process and we will make sure that the process is what we say it should be so that the choice made by Nigerians will determine the outcome of the process.” Said, Professor Yakubu.

