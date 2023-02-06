2023 Election: I’m Confident Majority Of Kano Registered Voters Will Vote And Support Me- Kwankwaso

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The New Nigeria People’s Party presidential candidate, Rabiu Kwankwaso has shown optimism and confidence as we build up to the 2023 general election.

Rabiu Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria People’s Party said that many individuals at one point mistakenly believed that New Nigeria People’s Party were only one of the four key political parties in Nigeria, and it is part of our strategy and plan to avoid creating a stir, we make an effort to operate locally.

He said they think the NNPP is the party to beat in the nation. Kano is the first place that springs to mind when someone mentions Rabiu Kwankwaso. Well, it’s all right.

By any measure, Kano is a sizable state, particularly in terms of population. Now that millions of people have registered to vote, I can guarantee that the majority of them will support Rabiu Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria People’s Party, this is not because I am from the state, a Hausa man, or a Muslim, but rather because they share my beliefs.

