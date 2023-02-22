2023 Election: I’ll Only Take Instructions From INEC – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari said Wednesday that he will receive instructions from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for the 2023 elections. Buhari said this while discussing the upcoming elections with INEC chair Professor Mahmoud Yakub at the presidential palace in Abuja. According to Bukhari, the unscheduled meeting was led by Yakub, who claimed it was part of an effort to make the election a success.

The president also alluded to a meeting, explaining that he delayed the commissioning and handover of security equipment worth £12 billion to the Nigerian military and police by several minutes.

“I am grounded by INEC. “Saturday is a great day for us, and we have been instructed by INEC to make sure there are no excuses for a successful election,” Buhari told guests.

The meeting, which began around 11 a.m. on Wednesday, included Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, the Chief of Defense Staff, Admiral Lucky Irabor, the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Amao Isiaca, the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Farouk Yahaya, and the Navy Chief of Staff. Commander-in-chief, Lieutenant General Awal Gambo Others include Police Inspector General Usman Baba and Directors of National Security and National Intelligence Yusuf Bici and Ahmed Abubakar, respectively.

Content created and supplied by: Onyesblog

News )

