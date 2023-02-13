2023 Election: If You Take Money And Vote The Wrong Candidate, You Will Suffer -Pst. David Ibiyeomie

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

While preaching to his members a video posted on his Facebook page, the Founder and General Overseer of Salvation Ministries, Pastor David Ibiyeomie said if you take money and vote the wrong candidate during the 2023 presidential election, you will suffer more than you already did in the past years.

He said you should not take money to vote for any candidate during the election. He said some people took money to vote in the past eight years and suffered for it. He told his members to vote who their conscience tells them and if anybody offers money for their vote, they should tell him to “get lost”.

In the video, the cleric said: “Don’t take money for election, don’t take. You took 8 years ago, where are you now? If you take money and vote the wrong candidate, you will suffer. It’s not about saying God forbid, forbid taking money. Vote who your conscience tells you”.

