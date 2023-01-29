This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

2023 Election: I Would Fight For The Return Of The Artifacts Taken From Benin City – Bola Tinubu

Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, the All Progressives Congress’s (APC) presidential candidate, attended a town hall meeting with representatives of various social organizations, businesspeople, and political leaders on Sunday in Benin City, Edo State.

He said that he would fight for the return of the artifacts that had been taken from the City and that, if he were to win, one of his plans would be to investigate the abundant natural resources in Edo State, particularly gas, in order to export it to Europe.

He discussed his plans and urged people to vote for his party in all elections starting on February 25. According to him, the reason he arrived late for the meeting was because of requests for an extension.

Speaking of his development goals, he stated: “We are working on West African gas that will sell in Europe. We would have been making money in this country today if those who said they wanted power and ruled for 16 years had thought about this. We would have been better, Nigeria would have been selling gas, and the development for Edo would have been different. I assure you we are going to mend this.”

