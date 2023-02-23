2023 Election: I Am Not Going To Sell Rivers State To Anybody For A Pot Of Porridge – Wike

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, has emphasized his commitment to serving the people of his state ahead of the 2023 election. Speaking at the commissioning of the Azikiwe-Iloabuchi road in Port Harcourt, Wike declared that he will not mislead the people of Rivers State and that his actions will always be in their best interests, rather than for his own personal gain.

Wike also urged other politicians in Rivers State to ask themselves what they have done for their people during their time in office. He highlighted his own record of public service, which began when he was a Local Government Chairman and continued through to his current role as Governor. He asserted that he is not like other leaders who are only interested in enriching themselves.

In his own words, Wike stated that he will not “sell Rivers state to anybody for a pot of porridge.” He urged the people of the state to trust him and to know that his advice and guidance are always honest and in their best interests. Overall, Wike’s message was one of integrity and a commitment to serving the public, rather than personal gain.

