2023 Election: How Peter Obi Moved From Bayelsa To Delta And Finally To Abuja Rally In A Single Day

The labor party presidential aspirant, Peter Gregory Obi, on Thursday, moved Within three different states to attend several events

The presidential election comes up in less than two weeks and the former governor of Anambra state, just like other candidates, is trying to cover as much grounds as he can to stand a chance in the poll

However, Before staging his campaign in Abuja, the labor party presidential aspirant visited two states; Delta and Bayelsa for different engagements before storming the venue of his Mega rally in the federal capital

Peter obi started the day by visiting Bayelsa state where he attended two different events. While in Bayelsa, he held a meeting with the Ijaw people before attending the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, PFN, Summit. At the event, he met with great men of God such as Pst EA Adeboye, Bishop David Oyedepo, Bishop Mike Okonkwo, and many other anointed men of God

After leaving Bayelsa, he traveled to Delta state where he attended the consecration and installation ceremony of Rtd. Rev. Msgr. Ovayero Ewherido as the bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Warri at the Holy Martyrs of Uganda Minor seminary in Effurun in Warri

However, it was after he was done at the event that he went to Abuja where lots of his supporters have been waiting to receive him

The Abuja rally, going by pictures shared from the venue, had a massive attendance as several supporters came out to support him

Obi, in a post that he posted on his official Twitter page, updated his supporters on all his engagements throughout the day

