2023 Election: Governor El-Rufai Reveals Cabal’s ‘Next Move’ Ahead Of 2023 Election

According to a post published by naijanews recently, The Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai has revealed the alleged plan of cabals ahead of the 2023 general elections.

According to El-Rufai, some non-state actors desire an interim government as the outcome of the ongoing presidential election process.

The Kaduna State Governor made this claim in an interview with Premium Times.

He claimed that they plan to subvert a civilian-to-civilian transition after the next presidential election.

El-Rufai said that, “It turned out that some of the wildest stories of conspiracy to derail the transition at best for APC to lose, preferably for the whole system to result in no election leading to an interim arrangement began to rare their heads.”

However, he noted that he has no problem revealing the identity of the cabals, but naming them is giving them traction.

Recall that, Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State on Thursday said he will expose the “elements” in the Presidential Villa who are working against the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, and want him to lose the 25 February election.

