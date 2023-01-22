This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

2023 Election: Gombe youths mount utility poles to protest power cuts

Gombe State governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya received an unusual welcome at the Dogoruwa community of Kaltungo Local Government Area (LGA) of the state as some youths climbed and seats on a utility pole to draw attention to the lack of electricity in the community, whilst seeking the intervention of the state government.

In an interview with some of the youths Daily Sun gathered that the Dogoruwa and its surrounding communities have been without electricity as a result of a fault developed by the only transformer in the area.

In an effort to further his reelection campaign and the success of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the general elections of 2023, Governor Yahaya visited the Doguwa community on Saturday. For Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the APC presidential candidate, and all other party candidates in the state, the governor has been canvassing every corner of Gombe state.

Governor Yahaya spoke at Dogonruwa shortly after the youths’ performance, promising to address pressing issues like power and water shortages. In order to alleviate water shortages and bring socioeconomic prosperity to the neighbourhood and the state, he vowed to drill boreholes in every voting unit.

Additionally, he pledged to continue supporting local residents’ primary source of income, agriculture. He promised that his administration will supply the necessary inputs for greater output and profit for the farmers.

Additionally, the campaign team for Governor Yahaya travelled to Bakassi, Balansame, and Dassa Mai Buzu in the Balanga LGA, where the governor gave residents assurances that voting for his APC at all levels would guarantee continuity in the provision of social amenities in the communities and elsewhere.

He called on registered voters in the areas to collect and get their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) ready to fight back against politicians who are very determined to get their vote and then shortchange them. He claimed that the APC has a team of competent and professional candidates who are ready to deliver the dividends of democracy.

As he instructed politicians and aspirants for political office to practise politics of civility and understanding throughout the electioneering season, Governor Yahaya also called for peace.

“Let us all be cognizant of our oneness at this extremely crucial juncture in our political development as a nation. Let us not do anything that will damage our peace, unity, and understanding,” he urged. Let’s practise progressive, not regressive, politics based on good ideology and understanding.

